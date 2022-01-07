Neutrino USD Market Cap Reaches $533.00 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $533.00 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00072142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.57 or 0.07579536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00074311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.12 or 1.00422495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 540,943,154 coins and its circulating supply is 540,942,561 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

