New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CareDx by 62,172.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 196.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 996.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 105.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 327,699 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,425 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

