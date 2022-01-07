New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

