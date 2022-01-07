New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,578,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.