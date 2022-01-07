New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $469.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.43. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

