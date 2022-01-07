New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,100 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $197.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.85.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

