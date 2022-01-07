New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,788 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,792,000 after acquiring an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.52 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

