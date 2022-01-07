Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

