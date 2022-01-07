Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Up 39.6% in December

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NEM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.07. 434,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,678. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

