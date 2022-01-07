News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 775,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,324. News has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after acquiring an additional 860,461 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 420,462 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,373,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of News by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,333,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,176,000 after buying an additional 333,981 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

