NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 215 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 537.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

NYSE BDX opened at $249.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

