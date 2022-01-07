NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.56 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day moving average is $201.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

