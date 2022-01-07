NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

