NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.48. 356,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,975. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

