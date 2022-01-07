NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $85.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

