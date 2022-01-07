Nord/LB Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.85 ($8.93).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.61 ($8.64) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.37 and a 200 day moving average of €7.26. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

