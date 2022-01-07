North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,720.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned about 0.07% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

