Northcoast Research Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to Neutral

Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $333.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.