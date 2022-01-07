Northeast Investment Management Buys 111 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 137.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.