Northeast Investment Management Sells 131 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $583.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

