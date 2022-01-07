Northeast Investment Management Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC increased its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. General Motors has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.