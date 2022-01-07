Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target Lowered to $1.10 at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.65. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 913,847 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

