Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target Lowered to $1.10 at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.65. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.15.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.