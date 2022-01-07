Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

