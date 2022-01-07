Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NTIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

