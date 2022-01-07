Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.