Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 9,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

