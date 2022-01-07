Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,639. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.