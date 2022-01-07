Northern Trust Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.09 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.07. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.