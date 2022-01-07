Northland Securities Reiterates $42.00 Price Target for Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:MSP opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. Datto has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $353,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,821 shares of company stock worth $5,036,199. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

