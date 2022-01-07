Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.6% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 34,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 48.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Shares of NOC opened at $397.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

