NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.25

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.25 and traded as high as C$13.72. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 604,614 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.64.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.