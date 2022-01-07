Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

