Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

VGLT opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

