Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,450 Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 1.11% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 25.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the third quarter worth about $503,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 351.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RAFE opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

