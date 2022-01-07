Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $165.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.45. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

