Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

