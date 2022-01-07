Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 6,145 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,616,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

