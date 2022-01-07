Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 634,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NVMI traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.