NU (NYSE:NU) Now Covered by Itau BBA Securities

Equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. NU has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

