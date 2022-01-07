Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 2,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,238. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $18,129,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $77,302,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,290,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $10,114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

