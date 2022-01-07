Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $18.19. Nuvalent shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 4 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,913,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,174,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

