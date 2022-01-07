Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

