Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVVE. Roth Capital started coverage on Nuvve in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Nuvve in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVVE stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nuvve will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuvve by 2,592.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 412.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

