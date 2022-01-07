NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after buying an additional 8,071,458 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.75. 611,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,168,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

