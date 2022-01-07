NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $281.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

