NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.75. 611,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,168,566. The stock has a market cap of $686.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

