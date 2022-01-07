NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Truist

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price cut by Truist from $389.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.63.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $281.78 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day moving average is $240.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

