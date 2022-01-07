Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $385.00 at Stephens

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.09.

ODFL opened at $342.19 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $192.76 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.26 and a 200-day moving average of $305.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

