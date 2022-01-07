Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

