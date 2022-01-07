OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.08

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 17870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $242,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,579 shares of company stock worth $20,392,433 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

